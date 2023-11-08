Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): In a tragic incident, two people were killed after a fire broke out at a cotton warehouse in Thane on Tuesday night, officials said.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation, the fire broke out in the Bhiwandi area of Thane.

Upon receiving the information, various fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Efforts are underway to douse the blaze.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

