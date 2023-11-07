A massive blaze erupted at a cotton warehouse in Thane's Bhiwandi area today, November 7. As per news agency ANI, two people died after the fire broke out at the cotton warehouse in Thane's Bhiwandi area. "Efforts to dodge the fire are underway," Thane Municipal Corporation. Car on Fire in Thane: Moving Four-Wheeler Goes Up in Flames on Mumbra Bypass Road, All Seven Occupants Evacuated Safely (See Pics and Video).

Fire Breaks Out in Thane

Thane, Maharashtra: Two people died after a fire broke out at a cotton warehouse in Bhiwandi area. Efforts to dodge the fire are underway: Thane Municipal Corporation — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)