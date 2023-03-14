Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a factory in Dhayari area of Pune city on Tuesday, officials said.

According to officials, seven fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited on the matter.

A massive fire broke out at a chemical company in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Vapi area of Valsad district on Tuesday, officials said.

Two adjacent companies have also been engulfed in the fire.

According to officials, 12 fire tenders are present at the spot. (ANI)

