Fire broke out at furniture godown in Thane on Friday (Photo/ANI)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): A fire which broke out at a furniture godown in Kasheli locality of Bhiwandi, Thane on Friday has been doused after six hours of efforts by the fire department.

No casualty has been reported, said the authorities.

The fire, which broke out in the godown of M/s. Mahalakshmi Furniture later spread to the nearby 30-40 shops, is now under control, informed the fire department. (ANI)

