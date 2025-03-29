Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister of Water Resources and Disaster Management, Girish Mahajan reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027, highlighting key measures to manage the anticipated large influx of devotees.

Speaking on the preparations to ANI, Mahajan said, "Devotees come in huge numbers to Trimbakeshwar. We are making efforts to ensure that the water here stays clean all year long."

Mahajan, who conducted an inspection of five to six locations, emphasized the need for proper crowd management. "We have to see that people don't gather at one place for Snan and are distributed at different places," he stated.

Drawing comparisons with the recently concluded Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Mahajan noted that the number of devotees expected in Nashik could be two to three times more than in previous years. "Seeing the recently concluded Kumbh in Prayagraj, it seems like the devotees count will be two to three times more than the last time," he added.

The minister also mentioned plans to identify a new site for the holy bath.

He said, "We are finding a new place for the Snan since the current designated place is quite small," he said.

The Nashik Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in India, takes place every 12 years. The Maharashtra government is focused on ensuring smooth arrangements, including sanitation, security, and infrastructure development. Officials are expected to finalize key decisions in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Nashik is set to witness an upgrade with plans for constructing new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Highways as the city prepares for hosting the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela, officials said on March 19.

The administration has started preparations for works which might take more than a year to complete, such as roads and other infrastructure to manage the massive footfall that is expected.

Nashik's Divisional Commissioner, Praveen Gedam told ANI that officials from the city went to witness the preparations and learn from this year's Prayagraj Maha Kumbh mela, which concluded on February 26 in Uttar Pradesh.

"Nashik officials visited the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh and studied the preparations there and on that basis, preparations have started in Nashik as well. The works which may take a year or more than that like highways or STPs (sewage treatment plants), we will do them in the first phase and the rest which are going to take less time like taking 6-8, we will start immediately after that," Gedam told ANI.

"Money has been approved for the development of area from Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road, the specifications will be finalised this week and then the work will also commence," Gedam added.

The Nashik Kumbh is held every 12 years and people come to to take a holy bath on the banks of the Godavari river. (ANI)

