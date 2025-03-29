WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, March 28: CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns To Main Event Night One Of WrestleMania 41, LA Knight Retains US Championship and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE SmackDown aired from one of the most iconic venues in London, the O2 Arena, where fans were treated to an explosive and talk-heavy episode of the Blue Brand, which cemented the main events of WrestleMania 41, which will be a two-night PLE. Friday Night SmackDown also saw title matches and other brewing rivalries take place, which could culminate in a WrestleMania 41 match. When Is WrestleMania 41? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST of WWE Two-Night PLE Featuring John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns To Main Event Night One of WrestleMania 41

SmackDown GM introduces Roman Reigns first for the contract signing, who enters the ring to a loud response from the crowd, but is soon cut off by Seth Rollins. Rollins reminisces about his and Roman's time in Shield and labels CM Punk a snake, to which the straight-edged star enters.

Reigns urges Paul Heyman to talk to Punk about this triple-threat match being the main event of WrestleMania 41 night one. Punk signs the contract, much to the anger of Seth Rollins. Interestingly, Punk states that Heyman's favour is still in play as Reigns urges the former to thank the latter.

CM Punk's Favour Remains

Randy Orton Sets Up Clash With Drew McIntyre

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes kicked off the episode at O2, and gave a rousing speech about taking on John Cena, to which Randy Orton interrupted the WrestleMania 41 night two main-eventer. Orton praised Cody for all his accomplishments, but reminded him that the Viper will soon come for the title. Drew McIntyre cuts Orton's speech short and states he deserves the shot more, setting up a clash between two volatile superstars.

In the contest, both wrestlers showcase technical prowess first, but soon, with action shifting outside the ring, the match becomes a brawl. However, Orton gained the upper hand in the tie, and as soon as the Viper was gearing up for a win, Kevin Owens interrupts and distracts the wrestler for McIntyre to pick a victory.

US Championship Match, LA Knight Retains Title Via DQ

LA Knight put his US Championship title on the line against Braun Strowman in a high-octane match, where the match tilted from one to another. Strowman barely manages to survive a close pinfall, but ends up brawling against Jacob Fatu, who was present outside the ring, resulting in Knight retaining the belt via DQ.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Street Profits defended their newly won title against Pretty Deadly, with the match expected to be one of the highlights of the night. The favour of the clash tilted between Angelo Dawkins-Montez Ford, and Kit Wilson-Elton Prince as the wrestler gave their everything in the middle. However, the night ended with Street Profits managing to gain a clean win via pinfall to retain the title deservedly. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, March 24: John Cena, Cody Rhodes Face Off Again, CM Punk Addresses His WrestleMania 41 Opponents, Lyra Valkyria, Bron Breakker Retain Titles and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

In other matches from Friday Night SmackDown in London, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre clashed against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, who ended up on the losing side following interference from Chelsea Green. Charlotte Flair took on Michin, where the former Women's Champion made an example of her opponent to pick a win via submission.

Jimmy Uso took on The Miz, and in a match which saw high-flying action, the former member of Bloodline prevailed over the former WWE champion to head into his clash with Gunter on RAW next week high on confidence.

