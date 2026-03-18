Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Maharashtra government is intensifying efforts to ensure uninterrupted delivery of LPG cylinders to domestic consumers and curb black marketing, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Maharashtra DGIPR, a total of 2,129 raids have been conducted across Maharashtra so far, resulting in the seizure of 1,208 LPG cylinders that were being illegally marketed.

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These operations have led to the recovery of over Rs. 33 lakh from violators.

As part of these enforcement measures under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, 23 individuals have been booked for illegal hoarding of LPG cylinders, with 18 persons arrested in connection with the cases.

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The state government has also set up a dedicated WhatsApp helpline - 9769919229 - for citizens to report complaints related to domestic LPG delivery issues or instances of black marketing and hoarding.

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said on Monday that the government is making all efforts to ensure that global energy supply constraints do not affect the common man.

The minister said there is no critical issue with LPG. "We are also finding alternative means. Why is the opposition not thinking about enthusing whichever party has the upper hand in such states? They should talk to the contingent who is looking after the food care of the people. They can propose alternative methods...We are trying to overcome that criticality in the situation due to a West Asian issue. You know how the Hormuz is favouring us. Let us wait to see fruitful results," Suresh Gopi told reporters.

The government has said that LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation, and domestic LPG production has increased by 36 per cent.

Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased from about 84% to around 90%, officials said. They said state Governments undertaking enforcement measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing. (ANI)

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