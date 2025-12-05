Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Maharashtra Government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marks its first anniversary in office today, with the CM set to inaugurate a special portrait exhibition titled "Transforming Mumbai, Transforming Maharashtra" at the World Trade Centre.

According to officials, Chief Minister Fadnavis will inaugurate a portrait exhibition named "Transforming Mumbai Transforming Maharashtra" at the World Trade Centre today. The showcase has been curated to reflect the state's developmental journey under the current administration, highlighting Maharashtra's development from 2014 to now.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Date, History, Significance and All You Need To Know About Dr BR Ambedkar's Death Anniversary.

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in the state remained active as senior leaders weighed in on the ongoing tussle surrounding local body elections.

Against the backdrop of disagreements among parties over campaign strategies, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that the elections must stay centered on local issues.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Russian Edition of Bhagavad Gita to President Vladimir Putin, Says Its Teachings Inspire Millions (See Pic).

Shinde said that local body elections should remain focused on grassroots issues and the work of party workers.

Speaking to the reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Eknath Shinde said, "Did I make allegations against CM? Or did he make allegations against me? Yes, it's true that these elections are local elections, which are fought on very local issues and are fought by the local party workers. Big political issues are not needed to be brought in these local body elections. But party workers like to see their senior leadership come and join them in these election campaigns..."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the local body elections are driven by party workers, stressing that he has avoided making comments against opponents or allies and has focused only on campaigning for his party's candidates.

"These are local body elections in which workers of our party contest these elections and we try to reach to all parts of the state where the elections are being held to campaign and support our workers during our elections. The same workers do very hard work in our campaigning, so it's our responsibility also to come and campaign for them in their elections and it is done by everyone," Fadnavis told reporters.

"These were the elections where I had not made any comment on. Even my opponents. Let alone the issue of commenting on our allies. Today is the last day of the campaign for the elections, but I have not made any comments against anyone. I only campaign in support of candidates of our party," he said.

Today, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has postponed elections in several municipal councils across Pune district after district court orders on key appeals were delivered later than the Commission's stipulated deadline.

The revised polling date for the affected councils and wards has now been set for December 20, officials said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)