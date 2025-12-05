New Delhi, December 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented a copy of the Bhagavad Gita in Russian to visiting President Vladimir Putin, describing the scripture as a source of inspiration for people across the world. Taking to X, the Prime Minister shared an image showing him handing over the Russian edition of the Gita to President Putin, who arrived here earlier in the evening.

"Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi wrote. In the photograph shared, both leaders are seen holding the book as PM Modi presents it to the Russian President. Russian President Vladimir Putin Says India-Russia Cooperation Is Not Aimed Against Anyone, Including US.

PM Modi Gifts Russian Edition of Bhagavad Gita to Vladimir Putin

Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world.@KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/D2zczJXkU2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

PM Modi's message emphasised the universal appeal of the Gita’s teachings, an idea he has reiterated on various international platforms. The translated edition, rendered in Russian, is among several global-language versions that have gained readership over the years across academic, spiritual and cultural circles.

The Prime Minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, was decked up with India-Russia flags and special lighting on Thursday evening as PM Modi led President Putin inside for a private dinner, shortly after the Russian President landed in Delhi for a two-day State Visit. PM Narendra Modi Hosts Private Dinner for Russian President Vladimir Putin Ahead of Key India-Russia Summit 2025.

The two leaders had travelled together in the same car from the airport after PM Modi received Putin at the tarmac in a special gesture, showcasing the time-tested bond of friendship between both countries and the well-known camaraderie and bonhomie shared between them.

PM Modi stated that he is eagerly looking forward to his interactions with the Russian leader later in the evening and on Friday. "Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin, to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," PM Modi posted on X along with his photographs with Putin.

The two leaders warmly hugged and greeted each other before leaving the airport together in the same vehicle. They also briefly watched and applauded a cultural performance as part of the welcome ceremony.

