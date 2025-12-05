Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas is an annual event that is observed on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He was known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. This day aims to honour his legacy and remember his fight for equality, justice, and the empowerment of marginalised communities. Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 falls on Saturday, December 6. In Buddhism, the term ‘Mahaparinirvan’ refers to the ultimate state of liberation from the cycle of birth and death. This year, the Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 will mark the 70th death anniversary of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha's death is considered to be Mahaparinirvan, the Sanskrit term for 'nirvana after death'. Parinirvana is considered liberation from Samara, karma, and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most sacrosanct day in the Buddhist calendar. Millions across India pay homage to his legacy on this day by reflecting on his teachings and commitment to building a just and inclusive society. Mahaparinirvan Diwas: The Life and Legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 Date

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025 falls on Saturday, December 6.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Key Facts

Dr B.R. Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, dedicated his life to uplifting marginalised communities, especially Dalits, women, and labourers, who faced systemic social discrimination. This annual event serves as a reminder of his struggle against discrimination and his commitment to building an equal and just society. A visionary reformer and tireless advocate of equality, Ambedkar recognized that caste oppression was fracturing the nation and sought transformative measures to address these deep-rooted injustices. Mahaparinirvan Din Quotes & Photos: Netizens Share Sayings, Messages, Images of Dr BR Ambedkar and Videos to Pay Tribute to The Father of Indian Constitution

To Babasaheb Ambedkar, Buddha lay very close in terms of his ideology and thoughts. Babasaheb was regarded as a Buddhist guru because of his great influence in India to eradicate the social scourge of untouchability. As a social reformer, he launched the newspaper Mooknayaka (Leader of the Silent) to amplify the voices of the downtrodden and established the Bahishkrit Hitkarini Sabha (Outcastes Welfare Association) in 1923 to spread education, improve economic conditions, and address societal inequalities. His legacy continues to inspire even today.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Significance

Dr. Ambedkar, a revered leader, thinker, and reformer, dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination. On this day, various events, including prayer meetings, seminars, and community gatherings, are organised across the country to highlight his contributions. Educational institutions and social organisations also conduct discussions on his work in drafting the Constitution and his efforts toward the upliftment of marginalised communities.

