Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): A leopard that entered a residential area in Mira Bhayandar in the early hours of Friday and triggered panic among residents has been captured by forest department officials, authorities confirmed.

The big cat had strayed into a densely populated locality and attacked seven people before being safely rescued.

The operation, carried out amid tight security and crowd control measures, drew the attention of local residents, many of whom gathered at a safe distance as the rescue unfolded.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the incident was more serious than initially reported. "The leopard attacked seven people, out of whom two got severely injured and have been admitted to the hospital. I thank the officials for capturing the leopard successfully," he said.

According to Sarnaik, the injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital, where their condition is being monitored.

Earlier on Thursday, residents of Sahara City in Indore slept soundly after the forest department successfully captured a five- to six-year-old male leopard that had been frequently sighted in the residential area for several days near the Devguradia forest area.

Officials confirmed that the leopard's presence set the trap, and, after meticulous monitoring in the residential area, captured it by installing a cage. Villagers told the officials that the leopard had been hunting local dogs and had not shown aggression toward any humans. (ANI)

