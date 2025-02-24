Bhiwandi, February 24: A massive fire broke out in an auto parts shop in Bhiwandi's Vanjar Patti Naka area, as per Bhiwandi fire officials. Visuals showed the shop engulfed in bright orange flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing upwards. Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Maharashtra’s Vanjarpatti Area, Firefighters Rush to Scene (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Auto Parts Shop in Bhiwandi

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in an auto parts shop in Bhiwandi's Vanjar Patti Naka area yesterday at around 9.30 pm. Several fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained (Source: Bhiwandi Fire Officer) pic.twitter.com/w1Pk3LnURQ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025

Upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot and started the the operations to control the fire. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, as per the officials.

