A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra’s Vanjarpatti area of Bhiwandi late last night, February 23, prompting a swift response from firefighters. Visuals shared by PTI show towering flames and thick smoke as fire tenders battle to douse the blaze. Authorities confirmed that the fire has been brought under control, and no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway. Emergency teams continue to monitor the site to prevent any further flare-ups. Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out in Scrap Godown in Islam Nagar Area, Firefighters Struggling to Contain the Flames (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Erupts in Bhiwandi’s Vanjarpatti

VIDEO | A fire broke out in the Vanjarpatti area of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, late last night. Fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire. So far, there are no reports of casualties. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/UYuFWjnznv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2025

