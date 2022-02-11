Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Bachchu Kadu on Friday moved a bail application in Amravati court in connection with the case of hiding his property details in the 2014 Assembly election nomination papers.

A period of 30 days has been given to the minister for appeal by the court.

Also Read | Nigerian Girl Born With Organs in Sac Outside Body Treated By Doctors in Gurugram.

Earlier on Friday, the Amravati court had sentenced Kadu to two months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for hiding property details in the 2014 Assembly election nomination papers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)