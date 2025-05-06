Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Examination department of the University of Mumbai has issued a circular and has instructed all its affiliated institutes and colleges that all exams scheduled for May 7 will happen as scheduled and there is no change in the schedule of exams and all the colleges and institutes should note this.

The circular issued by the Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, Dr Pooja Raundale, states, "The Directors / Heads of various academic departments of the University, Principals of the Colleges affiliated / operated by the University, Directors / Heads of recognized Institutions, Professors and Directors of Distance and Online Education Centers, Coordinators / Directors of Ratnagiri, Thane and Kalyan Sub Campuses of the University are hereby brought to the notice that tomorrow on 07th May, 2025 all examinations of the University as well as Colleges will be held within the scheduled time and all the concerned should take care to avoid any confusion among the students in this regard. All concerned should take it."

The announcement comes amidst speculation and uncertainty regarding the examination schedule after the Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to enhance Civil Defence effectiveness. The measures to be undertaken include operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, and others on Civil Defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

According to a letter written to Chief Secretaries, the Union Home Ministry said the exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across states and Union Territories.

The exercise is planned up to the village level. "Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and rehearsal across 244 categorised Civil Defence Districts of the country on May 7, 2025," the letter said.

The primary objectives of the mock drill include assessing the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, operationalisation of hotline, radio communication links with IAF, testing functionality of control rooms and shadow rooms, training of civilians including students on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of hostile attack and provision of crash blackout measures.

The objectives also include the provision of early camouflaging of vital installations, to verify the activation and response of Civil Defence Services including warden services, firefighting, rescue operations and depot management, assessing the implementation of crash blackout measures and evaluating the preparedness of evacuation plans and their execution.

The Home Ministry had on May 2 written to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs about civil defence preparedness in the vulnerable areas and districts.

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The government has said that perpetrators will face severe punishment. (ANI)

