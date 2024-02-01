New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be conferred with the coveted 'Shiv Samman Award' on behalf of the Royal Family of Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated PM Modi and said that it was a moment of happiness and pride for all Shiva devotees.

"The "Shiv Samman Award," given by the royal family in the name of India's illustrious and ideal Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been announced to be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this time," Fadnavis posted on X on Wednesday.

He further said, "It is a moment of happiness and pride for all Shiva devotees. Hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The award is instituted by the Satara royal family and Shiv-bhakts and would be conferred at a grand ceremony at the Sainik School Ground. (ANI)

