Nasik, July 12: Nasik Guardian Minister, Dadaji Bhuse, on Wednesday said that next of kin of the deceased in Nasik's bus accident will be provided Rs 10 lakh. "22 people were injured. They are under treatment at the hospital. One person died in the accident. The injured will be provided treatment by the Government. Next of kin of the deceased will be given Rs 10 Lakhs", said Minister Bhuse.

The minister further added that he is in touch with the health officials and keeping an eye on the situation. In addition to this, a relief operation was launched by the locals and government agencies. Nashik Bus Accident: Woman Killed, 23 Injured As MSRTC Bus Falls Into 400-Feet Deep Gorge in Saptashringi Hills.

Earlier today, a bus fell into a ravine, 400 feet below the ground, following which 22 poeple were injured and one woman died. The bus was heading to Khamgaon (a city based in Buldhana district) from Saptshringi Gad.

At 8:30 am yesterday, the bus left for the Saptshringi gad from the Khamgaon Depot and halted overnight at the fort. According to the reports, the bus crashed while it was getting off the Saptshringi Fort at 6:50 am, today. Meanwhile, Yeola MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Chhagan Bhujbal paid condolences to the deceased.

"18 passengers were injured when an bus met with an accident while getting off at Vani Gad at Saptashringi Ghat in Nashik district. A woman has unfortunately died. We pray for peace to the the departed soul. I share grief with the family of the deceased", said Bhujbal. MSRTC Bus Accident: Maharashtra State Road Transport Bus Tumbles Into Gorge Near Saptashringi Hills; One Feared Dead, 10 Injured.

Adding further, the MLA added, "In the background of this incident, I am in touch with the district administration and have given instructions regarding the immediate treatment of the accident victims. The injured have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. I pray that the injured passengers get well soon".

