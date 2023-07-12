Nashik, July 12: At least one person was feared dead and 10 others were injured when a Maharashtra State Road Transport bus full of passengers tumbled into a gorge near the Saptashringi hills here on Wednesday, officials said. The bus was carrying around two dozen people, mostly tourists and pilgrims who throng the famed Saptashringi Temple here. Palghar Road Accident: MSRTC Bus Collides With Truck in Varle Village, 21 Injured.

The injured passengers have been rushed to hospitals in Vani and Nashik. Senior officials have rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue and pull the bus out of the gorge. Maharashtra Road Accident: Container Overturns After Hitting Several Vehicles in Shirpur, Seven Killed; Harrowing Photos and Video Surface.

Further details are awaited.

