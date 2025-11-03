Indore, November 3: A private bus carrying passengers veered off the road and tumbled into a 20-foot-deep gorge near Mhow (renamed as Ambedkar Nagar) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, claiming the lives of two women and leaving several others injured, police officials said. The mishap occurred near Bherughat in the Simrol village area, a hilly stretch prone to such accidents.

The bus, according to police and officials said, as many as 30 passengers were there in the bus. Eyewitnesses reported that the bus lost control while navigating a sharp bend, plunging into the ravine. Indore Road Accident: 3 Killed, 25 Others Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns Near Chandravatiganj in Sanwer.

Quick-thinking passersby and residents from nearby Simrol village sprang into action, rushing to the site to pull trapped passengers from the wreckage. Using ropes and bare hands, they managed to extricate several individuals before emergency teams arrived. Speaking to IANS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Parmar, overseeing the response, confirmed that rescue operations were in full swing at the Simrol accident site.

"Two women died at the spot, their identities are yet to be confirmed, teams are working to reach all passengers and provide immediate medical aid." The injured, suffering from fractures, head trauma, and bruises, were rushed to nearby hospitals in Mhow and Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. MP Road Accident: 4 Seers Killed As Bolero Plunges Into Deep Roadside Well After Sudden Rear Tyre Burst.

Doctors have yet not described how many cases as critical, with ambulances ferrying victims amid heavy traffic disruptions on the route. Preliminary investigations point to possible overspeeding or mechanical failure, though the driver is among the survivors and is being questioned. The bus was en route from a nearby Omkareshwar town, packed with daily commuters and locals.

As rescue efforts continue into Monday evening, the death toll may rise. "As of now only two bodies recovered," the official said. Families anxiously gather at hospitals, hoping for updates on loved ones. The accident serves as a stark reminder of the perils on these winding paths, prompting calls for urgent upgrades. This incident highlights ongoing road safety concerns in the region's ghats, where poor barriers and foggy conditions often contribute to fatalities.

