Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) A sum of Rs 15.30 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of 306 children orphaned by COVID-19 in 24 districts of Maharashtra, state Women and Child Development minister Yashomati Thakur said on Sunday.

The money was disbursed as part of the state government's decision to give Rs 5 lakh each to such children, who number around 600, she said.

The rest of the children would also get money in their accounts soon, the minister added.

Efforts were on to help these with children with education and other welfare measures, Thakur said.

