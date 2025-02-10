In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a truck, mini-bus, and a two-wheeler collided near Kolewadi on the Solapur-Pune highway today, February 10. Three people, including the driver of the mini-bus driver, were killed, and 15 others were injured in the road accident. It is reported that the truck veered into the wrong lane, thus causing the mini-bus to overturn near Kolewadi on the Solapur-Pune highway. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Beed Road Accident: 3 Killed in Head-On Collision Between 2 Cars on Ahmedpur-Ahmednagar Highway in Maharashtra.

Road Accident in Maharashtra

