Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) Chief Sharad Pawar has extended an invitation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis for a lunch at his Baramati residence on March 2.

In his letter, Sharad Pawar wrote, "After taking the oath as CM of the state, the CM is coming to Baramati for the first time and I am very glad about his visit to attend the Namo Maharojgar Event in Baramati. Therefore, I would like to extend the invitation for the meal at my residence after the event, along with his other Cabinet colleagues."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar-Led Team in Lucknow To Assess Preparedness for General Polls (Watch Video).

Sharad Pawar mentioned in his invitation letter that, as parliamentarians, he and Supriya Sule would like to attend the official event in Baramati.

Earlier in July 2023, Ajit Pawar split the NCP down the middle as he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra along with several senior MLAs and took oath as the state's deputy chief minister for the fifth time.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal-Led Govt to Table Delhi Economic Survey 2023-24 on March 1.

The Supreme Court earlier this month ordered that the interim order by the Election Commission of India (ECI) that allowed veteran leader Sharad Pawar to use 'Nationalist Congress Party--Sharad Chandra Pawar' would continue till further orders.

Sharad Pawar on Saturday launched his party's new symbol- 'man blowing turha'- from Chhatrapati Shivaji's Raigad Fort last week.

Recently, the Election Commission of India allotted the new symbol of 'man blowing turha' to the party after deciding to give the party's original name (NCP) and its 'clock' symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led faction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)