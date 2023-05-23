Buldana (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): At least six people were killed and several injured after a bus rammed into a container in Maharashtra's Buldhana on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Palaskhed Chakka village of Sindkhed Raja tehsil of Buldana district at around 7 am on Tuesday. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus was en route to Mehkar from Pune when it entered into a head-on collision with a huge container coming from the opposite side.

"A total of six people have died while 15 more are injured. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment," said Keshav Wagh, Sindkhed Raja police station officer.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

