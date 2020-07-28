Pune, Jul 28 (PTI) Results of Class 10 examinations conducted by the Maharashtra state education board will be declared on Wednesday, an official said on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted SSC (Class 10) exams in all its nine divisions in February and March.

The Pune-headquartered board will declare SSC results on Wednesday (July 29), said its secretary Ashok Bhosale in a press release.

"As per our standard operating procedure, we will announce the results on the board's website at 1 pm," he said.

