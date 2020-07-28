New Delhi, July 28: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took to Twitter to inform that the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, Delhi's biggest COVID-19 hospital, has not reported any coronavirus death on Monday, July 27. "No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday", the Chief Minister tweeted. On Monday, Delhi recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest since May 27 when 792 fresh cases were recorded.

The coronavirus count in the national capital reached 1,31,219 while the death toll climbed 3,853 following 26 more fatalities. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the national capital improved to 88 percent. The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 716. Kejriwal claimed that the city's coronavirus management model is being discussed around the world. He said while other cities are re-imposing lockdown, there was no such need in Delhi. India Records 47,704 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Death Toll Surges to 33,425.

Here's the tweet by Arvind Kejriwal:

No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 28, 2020

The Delhi CM also launched a job portal to help people who have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his government passed an order to allow street vendors and hawkers to resume their work. Earlier, Kejriwal had said the situation has improved significantly due to hard work and prudence of Delhi people. "The Delhi model is widely discussed and appreciated across the country and the world, that is how the people of Delhi came together to fight COVID-19," he had said.

