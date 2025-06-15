Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two people have died and around five to seven rescued people have been sent to the hospital after bridge on Indrayani river collapsed in Kundamala village in Pune, police said on Sunday.

"This was an old dilapidated iron bridge that collapsed around 4 PM. According to the preliminary information, 2 people have died and around 5-7 rescued people have been sent to the hospital... NDRF and local police have been deployed for the rescue operation..." said Zone 2 DCP Vishal Gaikwad.

Following the bridge collapse over the Indrayani River near Kundamala village in Pune district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday confirmed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities are conducting rescue operations.

"There has been an incident of bridge collapse in Maval. I have spoken to the Divisional Commissioner, Tehsildar and Police Commissioner. Some people have been injured and taken to the hospital. Some people are also trapped. The NDRF team is reaching there. It is possible that some people have been swept away," CM Fadnavis said.

As per officials, NDRF Fire Department and police are deployed for search and rescue operation.

According to authorities, 10 to 15 people may be trapped in the debris of the bridge collapse that took place under the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station.So far, five to six individuals have been rescued and rescue efforts are ongoing, with emergency teams deployed at the site.

Heavy rains had raised water levels. Local police, fire brigade, and NDRF teams rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

