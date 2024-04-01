New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): A mahasabha was held in Delhi's Pandav Nagar on Sunday over the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl with the participants also raising their issues with the police.

DCP (East) Apoorva Gupta told ANI that the participants discussed their demands with the police.

Also Read | 'A Summon a Day Keeps the ED Happy': BRS MLC K Kavitha Accuses Enforcement Directorate of Persecution in Liquor Policy Case.

"A Mahasabha was organised by some residents of Pandav Nagar in which members of some organisations were present. They discussed their demands and informed the police regarding the same. We will take these demands into consideration and take the necessary steps," she said.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on March 24 for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in Pandav Nagar. The incident took place on March 23.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Spa Employee Stabbed to Death by Male Friend in Jayanagar Due to Nature of Her Job; Accused Arrested.

A case under sections 4/6 of the POCSO Act and 376 of the IPC was registered by the olice station.

"The offender/accused namely Armaan, aged 34, has been arrested and, after being produced before the concerned court, remanded to judicial custody," police said.

"The victim has been provided medical assistance at AIIMS, New Delhi and is presently recuperating under expert medical care. Her counselling is being done and psychologists are attending to her so that she recovers from the trauma," police said in a statement.

"A team of experienced investigators is working on the case, requests shall be made for appointing a Special Prosecutor to present a robust case before the trial court and the Delhi High Court shall be requested on the administrative side to assign the case to a fast-track court with the mandate to carry out a day-to-day hearing of the matter for the earliest possible conviction of the accused with the maximum possible sentence," the statement added.

People protested and vandalised cars in the Pandav Nagar area on March 24 following the incident.

Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi had said a rumour was spread that no action was being taken so people gathered. "We also got to know about some incidents of vandalism. Police reached the spot and now the situation is peaceful. The girl is also safe," he had said.

Apoorva Gupta had spoken about the health condition of the victim and had requested people not to spread any false information.

"Rumours are being spread that the girl's health is critical but this isn't true, her condition is normal. All legal proceedings are going on, medical work has been done and she is talking well to the counsellor. I appeal to the people not to get into false information which is being spread by a few with whatever intent," she had aid.

Aam Aadmi Party workers had also staged a protest outside Mandawali Police Station on March 25 over the incident.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi had also written to Delhi LG VK Saxena, regarding the incident. Expressing her deep concern over the incident, she said it is a "blot on the national capital". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)