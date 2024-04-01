New Delhi, April 1: Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared in court on Monday for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha seeking final and interim bail for her, said that "a summon a day keeps the ED happy". The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing a case of money laundering related to the alleged liquor policy scam in the national capital.

Kavitha, who has been accused of being actively involved in the payment of kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore and has been termed a kingpin of the 'scam' by the ED, is currently in judicial custody till April 9. Singhvi said on Monday that the ED is behaving like a "persecuting agency" with a "biased and unfair approach". He also criticised the ED's actions, alleging a lack of impartiality and fairness in its dealings. K Kavitha Arrested by ED: Delhi Court Reserves Order on Enforcement Directorate’s Plea Seeking BRS MLC’s Custody in Excise Policy Case.

The senior counsel argued that the ED's conduct reflected a predetermined agenda, characterised by daily harassment and a cat-and-mouse game of summonses. He pointed out Kavitha's cooperation with the ED and argued against her arrest, questioning the necessity and timing of her detention.

Singhvi also argued about the circumstances surrounding her arrest on March 15, coinciding with the alleged retraction of the oral undertakings made by ASG S.V. Raju to the Supreme Court regarding her arrest. Singhvi argued for Kavitha's bail, citing her societal roots, dismissing concerns of flight risk or evasion.

He stressed the difference between what can be done legally and what should be done ethically, urging the court to consider the decency and common sense aspects in its decision-making. The court, however, adjourned the matter for the next hearing on April 4, allowing both the parties to present their arguments and evidence. K Kavitha Arrested by ED: BRS Party To Stage Statewide Protest in Telangana on March 16 Over MLC’s Arrest.

Kavitha's accusations against the ED shed light on the ongoing legal battle, underscoring the complexities and challenges inherent in cases involving high-profile individuals and allegations of financial impropriety.

The ED, while seeking her judicial custody earlier, had said that it is still investigating the role of Kavitha in the case and is unearthing the further proceeds of crime, and identifying the other persons involved or connected with the process or activities related to the crime proceeds.

The ED had arrested Kavitha on March 15 after searches at her residence in Hyderabad. Special counsel for the ED, Zoheb Hossain, had argued that Kavitha conspired with other people and was actively involved in the payment of kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore. He had claimed that she was involved in establishing the money laundering ecosystem, i.e., M/s Indo Spirits, through her proxy, which generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 192.8 crore.

