Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a godown in the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai on Friday evening, but nobody was reported injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted around 5.50 pm at the godown located in Triveni Nagar area, he said.

Also Read | Stubble Burning: Delhi Govt Forms Panel to Study Impact of Pusa Bio-Decomposer Solution Sprinkling.

Seven fire engines and four jumbo tankers were sent to the spot to bring the fire under control, the official said.

The fire was initially categorised as level-1 (minor), but was upgraded to level-2 around 6.50 pm, he added.

Also Read | How to Set Up WhatsApp Payments on Your Smartphone to Send & Receive Money.

"Efforts to douse the flames are on," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)