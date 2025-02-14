Itanagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Despite challenging weather conditions, people of Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh came together on Friday to honour Major Ralengnao Bob Khating, the man who was instrumental in uniting Tawang with the rest of the country.

The event featured a wreath-laying ceremony at Major Khating's statue near the Bob Khating Memorial Museum of Valour.

Brigadier Bhupal Singh, commander of the Tawang Brigade, led the ceremony, accompanied by army officials, district administration officers, panchayat members, and local leaders, including gaonburahs.

Heavy snowfall disrupted vehicular movement, but it did not deter residents, including those from remote villages, from attending the event. Their presence underscored the deep respect and reverence they hold for Major Khating.

In his address, Brigadier Singh highlighted the historic significance of February 14, 1951, when Major Khating hoisted the national flag in Tawang, solidifying the region's integration with India under the Shimla Pact of 1914.

He praised Major Khating's courage, nationalism, and diplomatic acumen, which were instrumental in uniting Tawang with the rest of the country.

Brigadier Singh also encouraged the attendees to visit the Museum of Valour, dedicated to Major Khating's remarkable life and contributions. He stressed the importance of remembering such heroes who played pivotal roles in shaping the nation's history.

Adding to the patriotic spirit, students performed heartfelt songs, for which they were felicitated by the commander. The celebration served as a reminder of the people's deep pride and gratitude for Major Khating, whose vision and dedication ensured the unity and security of Tawang.

