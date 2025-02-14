Gurugram, February 14: The State Board of Technical Education, Haryana (HSBTE) has released the HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 for the semester examinations conducted between December 20, 2024, and January 17, 2025.

Students who appeared for these exams can now check and download their results from the official website www.hsbte.org.in using their roll number as the login credential.

Steps To Download HSBTE Diploma Result 2025

Visit www.hsbte.org.in.

Click on the “Examinations” tab.

Select “Result” from the drop-down menu.

Click on “Result Exam December – 2024” from the list.

Enter your roll number and required captcha code in the login window.

Your HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for a reassessment where their answer sheets will be re-evaluated. If any errors are found, the marks may be revised accordingly. The reassessment process allows students to ensure transparency and accuracy in their results.

The HSBTE Diploma exams are crucial for students pursuing technical education, and the board aims to maintain fair evaluation standards. Students are advised to check their results promptly and take necessary action if required. For further updates, they should visit the official website.

