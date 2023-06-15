Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 15 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, the Assam government has ordered the transfer of several IAS officers, IRS officers, and ACS officers.

"IAS officer Akash Deep, who is currently posted as the Commissioner and Secretary to the Assam government, Environment & Forest Department, and Development Commissioner, Hill Areas, State Project Director, ARIAS Society, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar," says a notification issued by the Personnel (A) department.

ACS officer Farouk Alam has been transferred and posted as Commissioner and Secretary to the Assam government's Environment and Forest Department. IRS officer Padmapani Bora is relieved of the additional charge of Director, Tourism, Assam; IAS officer Dr. Karuna Kumari is relieved of the additional charge of Director of Training, Assam Administrative Staff College," says a notification issued by the Personnel (A) department.

ACS officer Ranoj Kumar Borkataky has transferred and been posted as Director, Tourism, Assam; Md. Hanif Noorani has transferred and been posted as Director, Inland Water Transport, Assam," says a notification issued by the Personnel (A) department. (ANI)

