Patna, June 15: Three minor students travelling on a bike were mowed down by a speeding SUV in Bihar's Jamui district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Vinay Kumar Manjhi (17), Rampravesh Ravidas (15) and Vinay Kumar Ravidas (14). They were residents of Deeghot village under the Sikandra police station. The victims were on their way towards Nawada. When they reached Rampur Mor on Sikandra-Nawada main state highway, a speeding scorpio mowed them, said police. Bihar Road Accident Video: Speeding Car Hits Seven Girls Riding Bicycle in Bettiah, Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces.

The deceased died on the spot. The driver of the scorpio managed to flee before the villagers assembled at the spot. The villagers placed the bodies on the road and demanded adequate compensation to the family members of the victims. Bihar Road Accident: Vehicle Collides With Parked Truck on National Highway in Purnea, Five Killed; CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief.

"Three youths died after an unidentified SUV mowed them at Rampur Mor. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem. Efforts are on to nab the errant driver and the vehicle. We have registered an FIR against an unknown person. The investigation is on," said Vijay Kumar, th SHO of Sikandra police station.

