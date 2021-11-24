Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur made an appearance in Mumbai's Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) trial court on Wednesday in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Thakur told the court that her health is not good and she has to get admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

Also Read | Norovirus Outbreak in Kerala: Karnataka on High Alert After 13 Cases Detected in the Bordering State.

However, the Mumbai Special NIA trial court told Thakur that she has to appear before the court whenever the court summons her in the matter.

The court has adjourned the case till December 1.

Also Read | Karnataka: Congress MLC Candidate Yusuf Sharif Declares Rs 1,743 Crore Assets, Becomes Richest Politician in the State.

Apart from Thakur, LT Col Purohit, Chaturvedi, and Kulkarni, Ajay Rahirkar, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay and Sudhakar Dwivedi are also accused in the case. They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges include Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and Sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153(a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)