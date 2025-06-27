Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Expressing concern over the alleged gang-rape of a law student in Kolkata, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take measures to ensure the safety of women.

Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said Banerjee should look into women's safety and steps being taken to stop crimes against them.

Recalling the horrific rape and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, he said agitations took place in West Bengal and across the country over the incident.

"Repeatedly, such incidents are happening. I feel Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should pay full attention (to the issue) and build a sense of respect towards women among the people," he told PTI Videos here.

Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray coming together to stage a joint protest next month against 'imposition' of Hindi, Athawale alleged that the agitation of Thackeray cousins is being done keeping in mind the civic polls in Mumbai.

Stressing his pride for Marathi, he said Hindi is the national language and widely spoken in the country.

On the Telangana Congress' demand that the caste survey conducted in the state be taken as a model for caste census at the national level, Athawale said states do not have the power to carry out census. If there are any suggestions, they can be made to the census commissioner, he said.

Earlier, the union minister held a meeting with officials of the Telangana government on social welfare schemes. He said the Central government is committed to the overall progress of all sections of society.

