New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries on her forehead after her car abruptly halted to avoid a collision with another vehicle while returning from Burdwan to Kolkata on Wednesday.

Due to adverse weather conditions, she chose to return by road instead of a helicopter.

Also Read | FIR Against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun: Punjab Police Books Pro-Khalistan Leader for Threatening Hindu Temple Management.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wished the West Bengal CM a speedy recovery.

"We have just heard of the injury suffered by Mamata Banerjee-ji in a car accident. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is looking forward to entering West Bengal tomorrow late morning. January 26 and 27th being break days, and the Yatra will resume on the 28th," Ramesh posted on X.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: Congress Charges Rs 25,000 for Lok Sabha, Rs 10,000 for Assembly From Seat Aspirants As 'Donation'.

Earlier today, the INDIA bloc suffered a huge setback as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said that her party declared that the Trinamool Congress would fight alone in Bengal.

"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP." the TMC supremo said.

"I gave many proposals but they rejected them from the beginning. From then, we have decided to fight the elections in Bengal alone."

The Bengal Chief Minister also claimed she had not been informed of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra passing through Bengal, contrary to claims by the Congress that they had invited INDIA bloc parties to join the Yatra.

"They did not even bother to inform me that they would be coming to West Bengal as a matter of courtesy even though I am a part of the INDIA bloc. So there is no relation with me as far as Bengal is concerned" Mamata Banerjee said.

The breakdown in Trinamool and the Congress came after state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury continued his attack on the Bengal Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)