Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said bringing back illegal immigrants in chains from the US was "shameful".

She expressed her concerns over the "inhumane conditions" under which the deportees were sent back to India, stating that such treatment could have been avoided.

"Bringing back deportees in chains is shameful. It is a matter of great concern," Banerjee said, adding that the Union government should have arranged for its transport planes to bring the deportees, instead of subjecting them to such conditions.

While refusing to comment on national security or foreign policy issues, the chief minister remarked that the government could have ensured that citizens from Bengal were treated with dignity.

"If our people were deployed, we could have taken responsibility for bringing them back respectively," she added.

The statement comes in the wake of reports that several illegal immigrants, including those from West Bengal, were sent back from the United States under harsh conditions.

