Saqib Saleem Mourns the Passing of His Elder Brother, Says ‘Losing Someone Close Is the Hardest Pill To Swallow’ (View Post)

Actor Saqib Saleem has shared the news of a profound personal loss, mourning the recent passing of his elder brother. In a moving social media tribute, the actor expressed the deep emotional toll of the bereavement, describing the experience of losing a family member as an unparalleled challenge. The news has sparked a wave of condolences from the film industry and fans as the family navigates this period of grief. Kannada Actor Dileep Raj, Best Known for ‘Hitler Kalyana’ and ‘Milana’, Dies at 48 Due to Heart Attack.

Saqib Saleem Grieves Over the Loss of His Elder Brother

Confirming the news via a heartfelt post titled "Mera Chanda," Saqib Saleem opened up about the heavy reality of his brother's absence. Referring to him affectionately as "Bittu Bhaiya," Saleem noted that the void left behind is immense. "Losing someone close to you is the hardest pill to swallow in life. Grief is not what they show you in movies. You are not crying 24/7; you get these bouts of extreme sadness, sprinkled by those fond memories that bring a smile to your face."

The actor recounted the painful experience of arriving in Srinagar, Kashmir, recently and not being met at the airport by his brother for the first time in 25 years. "I stood there half expecting to see you. Not seeing you just broke me, yaar," he wrote.

A Legacy of Warmth and Family

Saleem described his brother as a source of warmth and a constant presence in his life. He recalled his brother’s casual, welcoming nature, often saying, "Putar g, chalo," as if nothing were wrong. The loss is felt deeply not just by Saqib and his sister, actress Huma Qureshi, but also by the children left behind, Numa and Ibrahim.

In his public vow, Saleem promised to uphold the protective role his brother once played. "I promise to take care of everyone the way you took care of me," he stated, ensuring that the family will remain supported and united.

Saqib Saleem Grieves Over His Elder Brothers Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)

Saqib Saleem is a well-known figure in Indian cinema, recognised for his roles in films like Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge and the critically acclaimed sports drama '83. He was most recently seen in the web series Kaptaan. Sudesh Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor Passes Away at 95 in Mumbai Due to Respiratory Issues.

While the actor has been active in his professional commitments, he indicated that coming back to familiar places like Kashmir will be difficult without his brother's presence. For now, Saleem is expected to take a hiatus from his public and professional duties to focus on his family and the grieving process.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 10:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).