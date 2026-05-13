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The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) continues its high-stakes momentum today, Wednesday, May 13, as the tournament enters its 57th fixture. With the race for the top four intensfying, today's match features a high-profile clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Today’s single fixture is scheduled to begin at 19:30 IST at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur. This venue has become a focal point for late-season drama as teams battle for crucial points to secure playoff qualification. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

Today's clash in Raipur is particularly vital for KKR, who have played 10 matches so far and have a negative net run rate of -0.169. For RCB, maintaining their winning form is essential to ensure they finish in the top two, which provides a significant advantage during the playoff stage of the competition.

Today's IPL Schedule

Fact Details Fixture Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Match Number 57 of IPL 2026 Date Wednesday, 13 May 2026 Venue Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur Toss Time 19:00 IST Match Start 19:30 IST Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar TV Telecast (India) Star Sports Current RCB Standing 2nd Place (14 Points) Current KKR Standing 8th Place (9 Points)

The league standings saw a significant shift on Tuesday evening after Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a dominant 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 56. That result propelled Gujarat Titans to the top of the table with 16 points from 12 matches. SRH Playoffs Scenario After Defeat Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently sit in second place with 14 points from 11 games. A victory for RCB tonight would see them reclaim the top spot from the Titans, owing to their superior net run rate of +1.103. Conversely, Kolkata Knight Riders are in 8th position with 9 points and desperately need a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

The battle for individual honours is as competitive as the team standings. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen currently leads the race for the Orange Cap with 508 runs, closely followed by Gujarat's Sai Sudharsan on 501.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).