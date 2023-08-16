Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday wished her Delhi counterpart and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.

“Best wishes to Shri @ArvindKejriwal on his birthday! May the coming year bring you joy, peace and good health,” she wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kejriwal, who turned 55, also asked everyone to take a pledge to lay the foundation for a strong India.

Banerjee shares a very cordial relationship with Kejriwal.

