India News | Man Arrested for Impersonating as Police Officer in Amritsar

Amritsar, June 10 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly impersonating as an additional director general of police and duping a private bank employee of over Rs 1.6 lakh on pretext of getting him a job in Intelligence Bureau, an official said on Wednesday.

Parveen Kumar was arrested on a complaint by a private bank employee for allegedly duping him of Rs 1.60 lakh by promising him an inspector rank job in the Intelligence Bureau, police said.

Accused had demanded Rs 15 lakh and the complainant Dilpreet Sngh had given Rs 1.60 lakh as advance for the job, police said.

However, after taking Rs 1.60 lakh, the accused did not respond to the complainant's calls.

Dilpreet lodged a complaint at Islamabad police station in Amritsar against Kumar.

During questioning, Parveen told police that he lied to Dilpreet that he was posted as ADGP with the ‘Central Crime Wing'. He had also got printed fake visiting cards mentioning him as an ADGP.

Police said they have also seized fake visiting cards from the accused.

