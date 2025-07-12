Meerut, July 12: Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a video and circulating it on social media, an official said. The accused has been identified as Irshad Khan (26), a resident of Rasulpur Aurangabad.

Bhavanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Kuldeep Singh said that on July 10, a man named Mainpal Chauhan filed a complaint at the Bhavanpur police station, alleging that Irshad Khan had used offensive language against the prime minister and chief minister in a video that had surfaced on social media. Based on the complaint, a case was registered. Lucknow: Man Posts Objectionable Content on Social Media Against PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath; Arrested.

"The accused was arrested on Saturday. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the SHO.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)