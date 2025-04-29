Lucknow, April 29: A man was arrested in Lucknow for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media, including tampered photographs of senior national leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Irfan Ali, a resident of Paharpur village under Bakshi Ka Talab tehsil in Lucknow.

According to police officials of Mahigava police station, Ali circulated digitally altered images of the leaders along with derogatory remarks, which subsequently went viral on social media platforms. Upon scanning his Facebook account, the authorities found several other objectionable posts that tarnished the image of respected public figures and disturbed communal harmony.

The incident has triggered sharp reactions, with officials stressing the need for enhanced surveillance on social media platforms to curb such acts. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed about the arrests of individuals carried out by the police for allegedly extending support to Pakistan amid heightened tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were brutally killed. He said that the Cachar Police have arrested two individuals for posting content that supports Pakistan.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Baktar Hussain Barbhuiya, resident of Ramnagar under Sonai police station, and Md. Imran Hussain Borbhuiya, resident of Malugram Ganiwala under Silchar police station.

"Cachar Police has arrested two more individuals for posting content supporting Pakistan on social media: Baktar Hussain Barbhuiya, resident of Ramnagar under Sonai Police Station. Md. Imran Hussain Borbhuiya, resident of Malugram Ganiwala under Silchar Police Station," Sarma posted on X.

Sarma said that Md Mustak Ahmed was also arrested for posting "Pakistan Zindabad" on Facebook. His arrest occurred late on Friday night, and the accused is a resident of Saykut village under the jurisdiction of Karimganj police station.

