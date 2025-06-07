New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Delhi Police's North West District Special Staff has arrested a man from Ghaziabad for allegedly threatening to kill Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the accused, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, first called to speak to his estranged wife, and later issued a threat to the Chief Minister. He is a law graduate and was reportedly upset after his wife left him.

During the investigation, the man allegedly tried to mislead the police. Fake identity cards were also recovered from his possession.

Officials said that they were further interrogating him.

Delhi Police launched a probe on June 6 after receiving an alert from Ghaziabad Police about the threat. Late on June 5, Ghaziabad Police had received a call from an unidentified individual threatening to kill the Delhi Chief Minister, they said.

Ritesh Tripathi, ACP Ghaziabad, said, "On the night of June 5, 2025, the Ghaziabad Commissionerate's Kotwali police station received a call from an unknown person who threatened to kill the Chief Minister of Delhi. The Ghaziabad control room immediately informed the Delhi control room."

"Delhi's local police force promptly responded and reached the spot. However, the caller could not be contacted thereafter," he added.

The police were further looking into the matter. (ANI)

