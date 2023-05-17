Hoshiarpur (Punjab), May 17 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was fatally attacked by a group of people, following which his family and relatives held a protest in Mukerian town in this district on Wednesday demanding arrest of his assailants, police said.

Gaurav Anand was seriously wounded when some people allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged as well as blunt weapons when he along with his some friends went to the Bhangala bus stop to eat on May 15, they said.

Anand was admitted to Civil Hospital, Mukerian from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh under critical condition where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, the police said.

Mukerian police had booked four people from Jandwal village and their three unidentified accomplices under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 (attempt to murder). After Anand succumbed, section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC was added in the case, the police said on Wednesday.

The family members and relatives of Anand staged a dharna and blocked vehicular traffic on Jalandhar-Pathankot GT road in front of Civil Hospital, Mukerian for about half-an-hour by placing the body in the middle of the road demanding that the killers be arrested.

Later, Mukerian Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kulwinder Singh Virk intervened and assured the family members and relatives that the killers would soon be apprehended. Only then the protesters lifted the dharna and the vehicular traffic was resumed.

Later, a meeting between the DSP and the family members and relatives of the deceased was held on the premises of Civil Hospital, Mukerian in which the protesters warned that they would not cremate the body till the arrest of the killers.

The body had been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Mukerian.

