Thane, July 18: Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly beating to death a 49-year-old man after a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 1 am on Monday when the victim while walking accidentally pushed the accused in Vitthalwadi locality of Ulhasnagar, he said.

The accused got angry and allegedly beat up the man severely, the official said quoting a complaint filed by the victim's son. On Monday morning, the victim's son received a phone call from his father saying some people beat him up and he was in a hospital. Fox Spotted in Thane Video: Panic In Naupada After Animal Seen Roaming in Residential Area.

The complainant then took his father to a government hospital in Ulhasnagar, but as the victim had breathing problems, he was rushed to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa area. As there was no oxygen bed available there, the victim was rushed to the KEM Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where he vomitted and doctors later declared him dead, according to the FIR.

The victim's son subsequently filed a police complaint against the three accused. The police said an acquaintance of the deceased informed his son that he had seen the three accused beating up the victim severely. Thane Wall Behind Viviana Mall Collapse Video: 40-Foot-Long Wall Collapses, No Causalities Reported.

Based on the complaint, the police early Tuesday morning registered a case against the three accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), the official said. No arrest was made so far, he said, adding a probe was on into the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)