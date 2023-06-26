Following heavy rainfall in coastal regions of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, a 40-foot-long wall collapsed behind Viviana Mall in Vartak Nagar area of Thane West. According to Thane Municipal Corporation, no injuries have been reported in the incident. Ghatkopar Building Collapse Video: Search and Rescue Operation Concludes, Bodies of Two Missing Persons Recovered.

Thane Wall Collapse Video

#WATCH | Following incessant rainfall in the region, a 40-foot-long wall collapsed behind Viviana Mall in Vartak Nagar area of Thane West. No injuries have been reported: Thane Municipal Corporation (Video Source: Thane Municipal Corporation) pic.twitter.com/XF1rmar5vQ — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

