Frequent sighting of a leopard has triggered panic in Thane; amid this, a fox was seen roaming around in a residential area of Naupada. According to the reports, some people saw the rare golden fox in the Bhaskar Colony area of ​​Naupada in Thane around 7 pm on Friday evening. The team of the Wildlife Welfare Association arrived at the spot after being alerted and caught the animal. The crowd thronged the area to get a glimpse of the caged golden fox. It has been informed that the golden fox will be released back into the forest after a medical examination. Leopard in Pune: Three Leopards Stray Around House in Junnar, Video Stirs Panic.

Fox Spotted in Thane Video:

