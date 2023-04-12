Gurugram, Apr 12 (PTI) A 45-year-old employee of a private company was allegedly stoned to death and dumped near the iron bridge on Kapashera border, police said on Wednesday.

The accused are yet to be identified, they said.

According to the police, the man identified to be of one Ajit Singh, a native of Jasauli village in Bihar's Siwan district.

Singh was living in a rented house in Delhi's Kapashera area along with his family for the past several years and worked at Pearl Global, police said.

He had gone to work Monday morning as usual, but when he did not return home till late night, his family members started looking for him and found his body in the pool of blood near Kapashera border.

On the basis of the complaint filed by his son, Sumit, an FIR was registered under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Udyog Vihar Police Station Tuesday night, police said.

The investigation is on and we are trying to identify the assailant, said Anil Kumar, SHO, Udyog Vihar Police Station.

