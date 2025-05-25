Deoria (UP), May 25 (PTI) A man in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district committed suicide by jumping infront of a train after killing his wife following an argument on Sunday, police said.

On May 11, Jitendra Kushwaha (32), who worked at a textile factory in Surat, returned to his native Mathapar village, they said.

This morning, an altercation broke out between Jitendra and his wife Baby (30) and, in a fit of rage, the man allegedly attacked her, leading to the woman's death, they said.

Upon realising that his wife had died, Jitendra fled the scene and went to the nearby Salempur-Barhaj railway section where he waited and jumped in front of an approaching train, the police said.

The man died on the spot, they said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and initiated an investigation.

